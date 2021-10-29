Varun Gandhi Pulls Up Mandi Officers For Exploiting Farmers; Urges Centre To Guarantee MSP

Pulling up the Centre for not guaranteeing MSP, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Friday, warned govt mandi officials of turning away farmers and not procuring crops. Sharing a video of his conversation with officials in Pilibhit, he reminded officials that farmers had suffered floods, high fertiliser prices, inflation and rising fuel prices. Stating that he will be stationing his representatives at the mandis in the district, he warned them against exploiting farmers with low prices.

Varun Gandhi: 'Till MSP is guaranteed..'

जब तक एमएसपी की वैधानिक गारंटी नहीं होगी, ऐसे ही मंडियों में किसानों का शोषण होता रहेगा। इस पर सख़्त से सख़्त कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/pWKI13e4Vp — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 29, 2021

Varun Gandhi bats for farmers

Previously, Gandhi had written to Adityanath seeking a hike in sugarcane prices from the announced Rs 350/quintal to Rs 400/quintal citing rising cost and inflation. Standing by the farmers, he said that they were hoping for an increased price as they are living in misery due to a raise in seeds, fertilizer, and power costs. Gandhi has also urged the Centre to understand the protesting farmers' pain and start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner.

Recently, he wrote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, demanding an SC-monitored CBI probe into Lakhimpur violence. In his letter, he demanded those responsible for killing four farmers must be booked for murder and Rs 1 crore compensation for the victims. He has also urged the CM to assure farmers that such incidents will not happen in the future. UP police have arrested Union MoS Ajay Misra's son Ashish after eight were killed in Lakhimpur - 4 farmers, 3 BJP workers and one scribe. Gandhi has recently been removed from BJP's National executive council.

Farmers' protest

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. After SC had ordered farmers against barricading Delhi, farmers have removed their tents and police have removed barricades around Delhi's borders.