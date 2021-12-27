Hitting out at UP CM Yogi Adityanath directly, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday, slammed the CM for holding a crowded rally in the day and imposing a night curfew in Lucknow. He pointed out that by holding such rallies amid the rise of Omicron, the UP govt was prioritising elections over stopping Omicron. His cousin - Priyanka Gandhi had slammed Adityanath for not allowing her to hold the 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon' marathon in Lucknow, forcing her to hold in Jhansi. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Varun Gandhi slams CM Yogi Adityanath for holding rallies

रात में कर्फ्यू लगाना और दिन में रैलियों में लाखों लोगों को बुलाना – यह सामान्य जनमानस की समझ से परे है।



उत्तर प्रदेश की सीमित स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्थाओं के मद्देनजर हमें इमानदारी से यह तय करना पड़ेगा कि हमारी प्राथमिकता भयावह ओमीक्रोन के प्रसार को रोकना है अथवा चुनावी शक्ति प्रदर्शन। — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) December 27, 2021

On Saturday, UP CM launched the campaign to distribute free tablets and smartphones to one crore students of the state on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Tablets and smartphones were distributed to 60,000 students at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ikana cricket stadium, Lucknow. Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said the young should not be hopeless in their lives and urged them to think big.

"Thinking should never be small. If thinking is big it will give a new dimension to your personality. Youths should never allow hopelessness to enter their lives, if they work with this passion, they will be able to do anything," Aditynath said adding, "This is not only a smartphone and tablet. With this, you will get free digital access and content. The digital revolution will reach even the villages. Online education will be linked with online and competitive exams". SP has often slammed BJP for copying its successful scheme of distributing laptops.

Varun Gandhi Vs BJP

Recently, Gandhi has been rebuking the Centre and UP over farmer issues, UP police's excessive action, rise in crime, trashing of teachers - months ahead of UP polls. He also shared a draft MSP Bill which has been submitted to parliament for scrutiny. Gandhi's draft suggests MSP at 50% profit margin of production cost, codification of crops, payment within 2 days, separate dept for MSP. He has lamented the loss of 700 farmers in the protest, demanding compensation for them and rebuked the Centre for not repealing the laws earlier.

Gandhi - a Lok Sabha MP since 2009, was appointed as BJP's general secretary - the youngest to hold that position in the party. However, he gradually started losing his prominence after the saffron party came to power at the Centre in 2014. His camp's attempt to project him as BJP's UP CM candidate in 2017 reportedly did not go down well with the party leadership. Later, he and his mother Maneka Gandhi was dropped from the reconstituted 80-member BJP National Executive.