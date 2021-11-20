Varun Gandhi Welcomes Farm Laws Repeal; Rebukes Centre For Delay, Laments Farmer Deaths

Lauding PM Modi for repealing the three farm laws, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday, urged the Centre to also accede to the farmers' demand for a law on minimum support price (MSP). Writing to PM Modi, Gandhi lamented the loss of 700 farmers in the protest, demanding compensation for them. Echoing the demand put forth by several Opposition leaders, Gandhi also rebuked the Centre for not repealing the laws earlier.

Gandhi: '700 lives could have been saved'

"I welcome the announcement of the withdrawal of the 3 FarmLaws. It is my humble request that the demand for a law on MSP & other issues must also be decided upon immediately, so our farmers can return home after ending their agitation. It is my request that strict action is taken against Union Minister connected to the Lakhimpur incident," wrote Gandhi.

I welcome the announcement of the withdrawal of the 3 #FarmLaws. It is my humble request that the demand for a law on MSP & other issues must also be decided upon immediately, so our farmers can return home after ending their agitation.



My letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister: pic.twitter.com/6eh3C6Kwsz — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) November 20, 2021

Varun Gandhi bats for farmers

Previously, Gandhi had written to Adityanath seeking a hike in sugarcane prices from the announced Rs 350/quintal to Rs 400/quintal citing rising cost and inflation. Standing by the farmers, he said that they were hoping for an increased price as they are living in misery due to a raise in seeds, fertilizer, and power costs. Gandhi has also urged the Centre to understand the protesting farmers' pain and start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner. Recently, he wrote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, demanding an SC-monitored CBI probe into Lakhimpur violence, demanding murder charge against accused and Rs 1 crore compensation for the victims.

PM Modi: 'Farm laws to be repealed'

On Friday, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. Repealing the laws, he urged the protesting farmers to head home. He also added that to strengthen the Minimum Support price (MSP) structure, an agricultural committee will be formed. This announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session. Over 700 farmers have died till date amid protests, claim Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. Farmers have said that they will not stop the protests till it is repealed in Parliament.