Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Monday, September 27, wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to revise the sugarcane prices as the farmers are in crisis and were hoping for a higher price increase. With reference to Yogi's announcement of a Rs 25 per quintal hike in the sugarcane purchase price taking it to Rs 350 per quintal, Varun Gandhi demanded to increase the price to Rs 400 per quintal.

Varun Gandhi posted his letter to Yogi Adityanath on Twitter and wrote, "Sugarcane rate in the upcoming crushing season in Uttar Pradesh is ₹350, thanks to Yogi ji for declaring 350/quintal. I request you to please reconsider this according to the rising cost and inflation and declare the rate at ₹400 or give a bonus of 50/quintal above the declared rate separately".

उत्तर प्रदेश में आगामी पेराई सत्र में गन्ने का रेट ₹350/क्विंटल घोषित करने के लिए योगी जी का आभार।



मेरा निवेदन है कि कृपया इस पर पुनर्विचार कर बढ़ती लागत व महंगाई के अनुरूप ₹400 का रेट घोषित करें या सरकार की ओर से ₹50/क्विंटल का बोनस घोषित रेट के ऊपर अलग से देने की कृपा करें। pic.twitter.com/B07dUhtl2W — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) September 27, 2021

Varun Gandhi's letter to CM Yogi Adityanath

Citing the data of past years, the BJP MP wrote that in the last four years the sugarcane crop price has increased by only Rs 10 per quintal even though a significant increase in the cost of sugarcane is observed. He explained that the farmers are hoping for an increased price as they are living in misery due to a raise in seeds, fertilizer, and power costs. While the Uttar Pradesh government for the past for years has reportedly paid ₹1.42 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers.

The letter read that sugarcane is one of the major crops of Uttar Pradesh and more than 50 lakh families including farmers and labourers are involved in its cultivation. But, only expenditure is increasing while the price remains stable.

Varun Gandhi had earlier written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on September 12, highlighting the issues of farmers and demanded a substantial rise in sugarcane prices.

Gandhi had stood by the farmers and sought various relief measures for farmers in Uttar Pradesh including subsidy on diesel, bonus above MSP of wheat and paddy, and doubling the amount under the PM KISAN scheme. On September 5, during the Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat, he called for re-engagement with protesting farmers to settle on a mutual note.

(Image: PTI)