As the election season is ahead and political parties are gearing up to contest the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the big question is: Who will emerge as the ultimate winner? Notably, the election results in the two states will have a significant impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for 2024.

With AAP and Congress out in the battleground against BJP in Himachal and Gujarat, it will be interesting to note whether they will be able to defeat the influential persona of Prime Minister Narendra Modi working in the country since 2014. Political satirist-Bollywood lyricist and writer Varun Grover in 2019 in his video ‘Indian elections’, while taking a jibe at political leaders belonging to different parties, decoded why PM Modi is the choice of Indian voters.

Breaking down the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the fact that voters do not have an option other than PM Modi, Grover, in one of his famous videos, was seen taking a swipe at the opposition party leaders and simply answered the question, ‘If not PM Modi, then who?’ Grover, in the video, also very interestingly pointed out the strategies that were used by different party leaders to beat PM Modi.

AAP, TMC or Congress? Who can replace BJP?

In the video named ‘Indian Elections’, Grover started his act by stating, "Option kya hai (What are the options)?" He then accelerated his act by quickly pointing out that some intellectuals think that AAP can replace BJP. But he soon busted the myth by equating the party with a Kamal Haasan movie in which all roles are being played by Kejriwal himself. Grover further took a swipe at Kejriwal for not being able to decide whether he likes Congress or not.

Grover then came onto TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that there are a few people who believe that Banerjee could be an option. But he soon stated that there is no difference between PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee, both are same.

He then talked about Rahul Gandhi, who is often portrayed as a prime ministerial candidate by his Congress party. However, he also stated the problem why Rahul Gandhi is unable to take over PM Modi despite having all assistance. Highlighting the reason behind Rahul Gandhi’s failure, Grover said that he is challenging PM Modi with wrong subject matters. He cannot beat PM Modi on issues of religion as he is the master of that.

Watch the full video: