Amid buzz over her disenchantment with the BJP leadership, Vasundhara Raje exuded confidence that her party will usher in good governance in Rajasthan by winning the 2023 Assembly polls. Addressing the 'Janpratinidhi Sankalp Sammelan' in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, she asserted that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government was missing in action even as the people of the state were suffering. Taking a jibe at the power struggle between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the former Rajasthan CM opined that Congress was busy only in ensuring the stability of the government.

BJP's Vasundhara Raje remarked, "The Congress government, Gehlot Ji's government is invisible. When I go to the village, I ask what the government is doing. When people get together, they complain about electricity, that many cases pertaining to electricity have been registered against them, that electric supply is not regular, water shortage and absence of roads. The law and order and the government are missing."

"When you step out, you see that rapes, loot and murders are taking place every day. You can't list even one work even as the government has completed 3 years in power. It is busy in only one job- how to save the chair. There is a fear about what will happen if those 4 persons go to the other side. Since two years, sometimes it is collapsing, sometimes it is stable. The Cabinet reshuffle took place recently to stop people going to the other side," she added.

Internal rift in Rajasthan BJP

The speculation about the rift between Vasundhara Raje and BJP state chief Satish Poonia has gained traction with her reduced participation in political activities after the saffron party's defeat in the 2018 Assembly polls. For instance, she remained conspicuous by her silence during the crisis in Congress' Rajasthan unit whereby Sachin Pilot and multiple MLAs posed a serious threat to the stability of the Ashok Gehlot-led government. In fact, erstwhile BJP ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party accused Raje of trying to save the Congress government in Rajasthan.

According to RLP president Hanuman Beniwal, she and Gehlot had a "nexus" whereby they covered up each other's alleged corruption. Furthermore, he claimed to have proof of Raje calling up Congress MLAs close to her and asking them to support the Rajasthan government. Incidentally, Pilot too accused the Chief Minister of helping his predecessor in multiple ways such as allowing her to retain a government bungalow.

Amid rumours that the BJP vice-president is not the preferred CM face of the top brass for the 2023 polls, several persons claiming to be her supporters floated the 'Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Manch Rajasthan'. The outfit's letterhead which has the photo of Raje and BJP co-founder Vijaya Raje Scindia closely resembles the letterhead of BJP. Its office bearers have demanded that she should be declared the CM candidate for the next Assembly election as well.

So far, the senior BJP leader has not publicly distanced herself from this initiative. Her independent initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic such as a helpline and 'Vasundhara Jan Rasoi'- providing free food to the poor have been perceived as an attempt to reassert her authority. While the BJP vice president stayed away from campaigning for BJP in the recently concluded bypolls which Congress won, she toured 8 districts between November 23 and 27 and attended about a dozen condolence meetings besides visiting temples.