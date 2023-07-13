Vasundhara Raje Meets JP Nadda To Chalk Out Success Map Ahead Of Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun shuffling the political deck in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan in the bid to play its best cards when the election games begins. In a very low-key meeting, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhra Raje met BJP national president JP Nadda earlier today. This is the second meeting between the two leaders in this month.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to put its house in order in the Congress-ruled state with an aim to reclaim the royal throne of Rajasthan. According to the sources, the Nadda directed Raje to mobilise party workers at a faster pace at the ground level to establish a better connect with people at all levels.

Meanwhile, the sources have added that Vasundhra Raje has also been assured that the candidates referred by her will be given equal preference when the final list for the assembly elections will be prepared. Following the meeting, Raje is expected to be getting into serious assessing mode to pick the best for her army to reclaim power in Rajasthan, inform sources.

BJP leader Raje has throughout maintained a diplomatic silence over the infighting in the Congress and accusations that the BJP was in cahoots with rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot to destabilise the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government.

She has always played her moves safe and restricted her speech around the work done by her party at the state and central level.

BJP is going all out to make sure that it wins big in the Hindi belt as that it would have ripple affect in the next year’s general elections.