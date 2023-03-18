Vasundhara Raje Slams Gehlot Govt Move To Redistrict Rajasthan: Important Facts Ignored

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan announced 19 new districts in the state and three divisional headquarters on Friday. The move comes ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year. Ashok Gehlot, explaining the rationale behind the decision to redistrict Rajasthan, said, ""Rajasthan is the biggest state in the country in terms of geographical area. In some cases, the distance to the district headquarters is more than 100 km. People are unable to reach district headquarters easily and the administration, too, is unable to reach each and every family."

The 19 new districts in Rajasthan

The 19 new districts in Rajasthan are: Anoopgarh, which was part of Ganganagar; Balotra (Barmer), Beawar (Ajmer), Kekri (Ajmer), Deeg (Bharatpur), Deedwana-Kuchaman (Nagaur), Dudu (Jaipur), Gangapur City (Sawai Madhopur), Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West, Kotputli-Behror (Jaipur-Alwar), Khertal (Alwar), Neem Ka Thana (Sikar), Phalodi (Jodhpur), Salumber (Udaipur), Sanchore (Jalore) and Shahpura (Bhilwara).

The three new divisional headquarters are Pali, Sikar and Banswara.

Important facts ignored, says Vasundhara Raje

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the Rajasthan government's decision to redistrict in an election year. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who served the state's top post for two terms, said: “Many important facts have been ignored in the process of creating new districts. Because of which, instead of the ease that would result from the formation of new districts, the public would have to face administrative complications,” she wrote on Twitter.

“The Chief Minister has tried to politicise the budget keeping in mind the worrying fiscal indicators of the state, which is unfortunate,” Raje added.

The past numbers

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Rajasthan saw Congress winning ending decade-long BJP rule and winning 100 seats in the 200-member Assembly. The saffron party received 73 seats.

Notably, the elections are slated to be conducted in December this year.