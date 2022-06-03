In a big charge on Thursday, BJP national vice-president Vasundhara Raje claimed that the Rajasthan government had asked police to track the movement of every MLA. Linking this move to the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, she called out the Ashok Gehlot-led government for allegedly misusing power. At the same time, the former Rajasthan CM exuded confidence in legislators across party lines voting for the candidates fielded and supported by the saffron party. The RS elections will take place on June 10.

Vasundhara Raje remarked, "I was astonished to see the misuse of power with the commencement of the Rajya Sabha elections. A police car is tailing every MLA and MLAs are being followed. This is a complete abuse of power. But despite this, I have faith that MLAs will rise above party lines and will vote for our candidates- Ghanshyam Tiwari and Subhash Chandra who are my family friends as well and ensure their victory."

A litmus test for Congress in RS polls

In Rajasthan, 4 seats are up for grabs due to the impending retirement of BJP's Om Prakash Mathur, Alphons Kannanthanam, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur. In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, Congress has 108 seats as compared to BJP which has merely 71 seats. Apart from 13 Independents, the House also has 3 RLP, 2 BTP, 2 CPI(M) and 1 RLD MLAs. Based on their current strength in the Assembly, Congress and BJP were poised to win three seats and one seat each.

After the candidature of Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari and BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari was announced, speculation was rife that they will be elected unopposed as only 41 first-preference votes are required to win one seat. However, a big surprise was in store for the Sonia Gandhi-led party on Tuesday as media baron Subhash Chandra filed his nomination as an Independent candidate backed by BJP. Chandra was earlier elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Haryana in 2016.

Thus, a tough battle is on the cards between Tiwari and Chandra as BJP and Congress will have 30 and 26 surplus votes respectively after getting one and 2 candidates elected. Thus, the role of the 13 Independents and the smaller parties will be crucial in determining the winner of this RS seat. Moreover, rumour mills are abuzz that there is disenchantment in the Congress camp for fielding candidates who do not hail from Rajasthan. In a bid to avert poaching attempts, around 40 Congress MLAs and some Independents were shifted to a hotel in Udaipur on Thursday evening.