Vazegate Storm In Parliament As MPs Question Maharashtra Government; Demand CBI Inquiry

The lower house of the Parliament witnessed an uproar on Monday after members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised the issue of extortion charges leveled against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh by Mumbai's former police commissioner Param Bir Singh and called for a CBI inquiry into the allegations.

BJP MP Rakesh Singh targetted the Maharashtra government over the Mumbai drama and slammed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for holding a press conference in support of Inspector Sachin Waze, who is arrested in the Mansukh Hiren death case.

"Perhaps, it is the first incident of the country where the Maharashtra CM holds a press conference in support of the Assistant Police Inspector who was given a target of Rs 100 crore," said Rakesh Singh, referring to Param Bir's allegations. "The CM said he (Sachin Vaze) is the best police personnel in the country. Then how did this happen?" he asked. READ | Maharashtra CM Thackeray to review state's Home dept; Anil Deshmukh's Pawar meet on hold

Traning guns on Shiv Sena chief, Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana questioned why was the controversial cop was reinstated by the MVA government last year, despite Vaze having been suspended for 16 years and jailed for in a separate case in the past.

"On what basis was a man suspended for 16 yrs & jailed, reinstated? When there was BJP government, Uddhav Thackeray himself had called up Devendra Fadnavis for reinstating Sachin Waze, Fadnavis had refused. When Thackeray govt came, they reinstated him back," Navneet Rana said in the Lok Sabha.

CBI should inquire Param Bir's allegations

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, BJP MP Manoj Kotak said ministers of the government have been using officers to extort money from pubs and bars. Noting that there has been no word from the CM on the matter yet, Kotak demanded a CBI inquiry in the allegations by Param Bir. He also called on CM Thackeray and HM Deshmuk to resign.

"With the incidents taking place in the recent times, the people of Maharashtra have started perceiving the MVA government as a loot government. The state ministers are using the officers to collect money from pubs and bars across Mumbai. The CM has not spoken a word on the incident. I demand a CBI inquiry in the matter and subsequent resignation of CM Uddhav and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh," the BJP MP said in the Parliament.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar raised the corruption allegations against Maharashtra HM, resulting in an uproar and adjournment of the house till 2 pm.

"We have seen that so far it was the terrorists who were planting bombs. But in Maharashtra, it is the police doing this," Javadekar said in the Parliament.

The Maharashtra BJP has demand Deshmukh to step down from the post in light of the allegations leveled by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh. Param Bir, who is currently the Maharashtra DG (Home Guards), alleged that Deshmukh had asked Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores for him every month from places across Mumbai. The Home Minister has refuted the allegations and accused the cop of attempting to save himself in the case. Deshmukh also said that he might file a defamation case against the cop.