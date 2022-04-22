VBS Chief Slams 'Fidayeen-like' MNS Over Loudspeaker Row; Avers 'they Want Communal Riots'

After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray‘s ultimatum on the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra, Vanchit Bahujan Agadi (VBS) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday slammed MNS and said that the party is working like "Fidayeen" in the state.

Speaking to the ANI on Thursday, the VBS chief Prakash Ambedkar said, "MNS Party is working like fidayeen. The way, the fidayeen don’t care about life and blasts." Ambedkar also accused that Thackeray's party wants to start communal violence in the state in the same way as Fidayeens. "The MNS also wants to spread communal violence and riots in the state in the same way. So they have warned of reciting Hanuman Chalisa in front of Mosques across the state," he said.

Ambedkar also slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra for not taking significant preventive measures.

"Instead of calling all parties meeting to discuss the situation of the loudspeaker, state government must take preventive measures to avoid unavoidable circumstances," Ambedkar told ANI.

He further urged, "Permission for MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s rally which is scheduled on May 1 at Aurangabad must not be given."

It is pertinent to mention that the Vanchit Bahujan Agadi (VBS) delegation met Aurangabad Police Commissioner on Tuesday and presented a memorandum noting that permission should not be given for MNS chief Raj Thackeray's rally in Aurangabad, as it may pose a law and order threat.

On the MNS chief’s Ayodhya visit, Prakash Ambedkar said that no one is supporting them. "They(MNS) are well aware that no one will support them and that’s why they are planning to take workers from Mumbai to Ayodhya and planning to book special trains for them,” he told ANI.

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum

Last week, the MNS reiterated its warning to the state government asking it to shut down loudspeakers in mosques by May 3. MNS chief Raj Thackeray asserted that this was a 'social issue and not a religious issue', and affirmed that his party would not back down on the subject. Thackeray further threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers, if the government refused to listen to him.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut by May 3 otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," said MNS chief Raj Thackeray.