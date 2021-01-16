VCK & Thirumavalavan 'condemn' Use Of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Ask If It's Favouritism

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP Thol Thirumavalavan questioned the Centre's urgency to administer the Coronavirus vaccine throughout the country, condemning the 'disastrous' move by the PM Modi led government. The nationwide vaccination drive was launched by PM Modi on Saturday as three crore prioritised beneficiaries are all set to receive the vaccine dose in the first round. Opposing the use and administration of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, VCK MP Thol Thirumavalavan demanded to know why citizens should approve of a vaccine that was still under Phase-3 trials, and questioned if the Centre was attempting to favour the company by giving a nod for the use of the vaccines manufactured by them.

#VCK condemns this disastrous move by the Modi Govt.



Why should citizens provide consent for a vaccine that's under Phase-3 testing?



What's the hurry to prefer #Covaxin endangering lives?



Isn't this a clear-cut case of providing favours to #Bharat_Biotech? — Thol. Thirumavalavan (@thirumaofficial) January 16, 2021

PM Modi launches nationwide vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing. He said that everyone had only one question in their minds and that is "when will the vaccine be available?". PM Modi said that the vaccine is now available and the word's largest vaccination rollout will begin in a few minutes.

"With self-confidence and self-reliance, we fought with the virus. The pledge that we will not let our confidence down in this battle is shown by every Indian," PM Modi said. "Today when we take a look at the last year, we realise that we have learnt a lot as a person, a family and as a nation. Today, when we start our vaccination drive, I want to remember those days when everyone wanted to do something but were not able to find a way due to Coronavirus," he said.

"This disease kept people away from their families. The mothers cried for their children and had to stay away. People could not meet their elderly admitted at hospitals. We could not bid adieu to those with proper rituals who died due to Corona," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister got emotional while talking about the hardships faced by healthcare and frontline workers during the pandemic.

In the history of mankind, there were many pandemics, world wars, disasters but nobody imagined a disease like Coronavirus. Neither science nor society had experienced something like this before. Images from across the world were shocking. In such a situation, experts had questions regarding India but our population which was termed as our weakness turned into our strength."

