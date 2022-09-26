VCK Chief & MP Thol Thirumavalavan Moves HC Against Permission For RSS Rallies

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder-president and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday moved the Madras High Court to recall the recent order of a single judge, which directed the authorities concerned to grant permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out rallies and hold public meetings throughout Tamil Nadu on October 2.

While disposing of a batch of petitions from RSS leaders last week, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan had directed the authorities concerned to grant before September 28, permission to the outfit to take out the rallies and hold meetings at 51 places.

It was submitted the event was to commemorate the 75th year of Independence and birth centenary celebrations of Dr B R Ambedkar and celebrate Vijaya Dasami and Gandhi Jayanthi.

In his miscellaneous petition, the VCK leader hit out at the RSS, claiming Nathuram Godse, a former member of the RSS, had assassinated Gandhi.

The permission granted for the RSS without considering its antecedents was against the interest of the common man and would amount to violation of the reasonable restrictions imposed under the Article 19(2) of the Constitution. The 75th anniversary of Independence should have been celebrated on August 15.

