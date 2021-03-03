VCK's Thol Dubs Internal Reservation For Vanniyars A 'Sanatanist Plot' By BJP, AIADMK, PMK

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP Thol Thirumavalavan alleged a 'Sanatanist conspiracy' by BJP and its allies AIADMK & PMK over the Tamil Nadu government's move to grant internal reservation for Vanniyars in the field of education and employment. Terming the TN govt's move to grant 10.5% internal reservation to Vanniyars as a move to gain electoral mileage, the VCK MP accused AIADMK of dancing to the tunes of BJP and claimed that a law had been introduced to divide the most marginalized in the MBCs. Thirumavalavan further claimed that a conspiracy was in place to dilute the benefits of reservation enjoyed by the MBCs and termed the TN govt's move as a 'deceitful ploy'.

The VCK MP noted that PMK had raised a 'sudden' demand for internal reservation for Vanniyars and claimed that they pressurized the ruling AIADMK as an electoral tactic. Thirumavalavan went on to claim that the AIADMK-led government had passed MBC internal reservation Bill providing without considering the reports submitted by the Commission (formed six months earlier) headed by Justice Kulasekaran. Further, he noted that the legislation had been passed by the govt just one hour before the Election Commission unveiled the poll dates.

Terming reservation as 'social justice', the VCK MP claimed that the law was passed without any discussion or debate in the Assembly. Thirumavalavan then attacked TN governor Banwari Lal Purohit for quickly giving his assent to the MBCs Internal Reservation Bill while delaying in giving nod to the Bill that provided reservation in medical colleges for students from government schools. Further, the VCK MP that the law was reaped by the NDA allies for electoral benefits and to allegedly wedge divide among the MBCs.

Internal Reservations for Most Backward Classes:



A deceitful ploy by ADMK-BJP-PMK with an eye on the Vanniyar vote bank!



A Sanatanist conspiracy to fracture #MBC_solidarity. pic.twitter.com/9VmV7npmx9 — Thol. Thirumavalavan (@thirumaofficial) March 3, 2021

Bill giving 10.5% reservation to the Vanniyar community passed

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a bill giving 10.5% reservation to the Vanniyar community in education and employment in the state. As per an official statement of Chief Minister E Palaniswami, the decision has been taken based on the recommendations and analysis of the Tamil Nadu Second Backward Classes Commission. The bill also provides a 7% quota to Denotified Communities and the MBCs which have similarities with the Denotified Communities. Other MBCs not included in the category are provided with a 2.5% quota.

"The Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Second Backward Classes Commission examined the demand made by various communities to provide for internal reservation within the Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities for various categories and recommend to the Government that internal reservation may be given for three categories--- Most Backward Classes (V) - 10.5%, Most Backward and Backward Classes - 7% and Other Most Backward Classes - 2.5%" read the CM's statement.

With this, the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community will be included within the 20% reservation of the Most Backward Classes. This covers Vanniyar, Vanniya, Vannia Gounder, Gounder, Padayachi, Palli, and Agnikula Kshatriya castes. "This is only a temporary arrangement. Changes will be made after the Justice A Kulasekaran Commission set up to collect quantifiable data on castes, communities, and tribes of Tamil Nadu, pertaining to various social, education, economic and political parameters of the population submits its report in six months," the Tamil Nadu CM said in the assembly.

