VD Satheesan Endorses Congress' AK Antony's 'minority, Majority' Remark; 'He Is Right'

In the eye of the storm for his 'majority, minority' comment, senior Congress leader AK Antony found support in his contemporary from the party, VD Satheesan. Speaking to the media, Satheesan, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, buttressed Antony's point, stressing that to say 'all Hindus are BJP supporters is not correct'.

"Just like Muslims pray in mosques on Friday and Christians go to churches on Sunday, Hindus go to temples...If to the temple, they wear an ochre colour dress, branding them as SANGH PARIVAR is not right...Such moves only help BJP. I have said this even on the floor of the assembly, " said Satheesa, adding that what Antony said was 'right' and he 'fully endorses' it.

What did AK Antony say?

Speaking at the 137th foundation day of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Antony said that his party needs the support of the majority along with the minority to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP from power.

"Here, Muslims can go to mosques, Christians can go to churches; but when Hindu friends go to a temple or apply tilak, it's labeled as 'soft Hindutva'," the Congress leader said, speaking in Malayalam. "If that attitude is practiced, it will help Modi come back to power again," he added.

His statement irked the BJP, and the IT Department head of the saffron party retaliated, saying 'For Congress, Indians are not Indians- they are divided into 'majority and minority, Hindu and Muslims'. Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter, "Here UPA era RM A K Antony says, Congress needs the support of Hindus to bring down Modi Govt, support of minorities, not enough. That explains Rahul Gandhi’s temple-hopping…"