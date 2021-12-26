VD Satheesan Writes To PM Modi, Expresses Concern Over 'attacks Against Minority Groups'

VD Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his deep concern over the alleged wave of recent attacks against minority groups by right-wing outfits in the country. "These occurrences are in stark violation of the right to life and religious freedom guaranteed by our constitution," he said.

"As you may be aware, the State of Karnataka has witnessed a spate of attacks on Christians in the past week...Unfortunately, no one has been arrested in these incidents. Apparently, the police have been hand in glove with the perpetrators which cast serious apprehension on the intention of the state to curb these grave human rights violations," the letter read.

The Congress leader added that the recent tale of atrocities against Christian organizations that have come to light have been startling, to say the least.

"Sadly, the decision by the incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister to bring in legislation on forcible religious conversion has aggravated the volatile situation. These laws are abused to harass and intimidate minority communities. Reports reveal that similar attacks have taken place in other states as well. Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 30 cases, while Uttar Pradesh has reported 22 cases in the past one year," he added.

"Prime Minister's urgent intervention is beseeched to direct the State Governments of Karnataka, Gujarat, Madya Pradesh, UP among others to take necessary steps to prevent the attack on the Christian community by right-wing groups," he concluded.

Karnataka Assembly passes anti-conversion bill

The Karnataka Assembly recently cleared the anti-conversion bill or the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 amid Opposition ruckus. The bill proposes to protect individuals from unlawful conversion from one religion to another by means of force, coercion, misrepresentation, allurement or any fraudulent means. Notably, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have similar anti-conversion laws.