Veerappa Moily Affirms 'Congress Is United' Even As G-23 Plans Another Rally In Haryana

Amid growing dissent and open rebellion of senior Congress members against the party's top leadership, former Karnataka Chief Minister Veerappa Moily asserted that Congress is 'united' under the leadership of its interim President Sonia Gandhi. He added that if there is any grievance, she has always heard and taken them into consideration.

On Monday Moily had distanced himself from the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led G-23 summit, expressing concerns over the 'differences' within the party. Backing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's return as the Congress President, Moily said, "I was not part of G-23 meet. It is not a dissidents’ meeting. We are not part of it."

The fissures within Congress once came to light after former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad led a delegation of dissenting leaders on a 3-day visit to Jammu on Saturday.

Ghulam Nabi Azad along with Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal held a 'Shanti Sammelan' in Jammu where the leaders openly called out for structural changes in the Congress party admitting that the party was 'weakening'.

The event G-23 group is in no mood to normalise the tension as it is planning another rally is underway in Haryana's Kurukshetra, though it is yet to be decided under which banner it would be organised.

Congress top brass evaluates the situation

As the dissented group of leaders led by Ghulam Nabi Azad lamented at the decisions of Congress and admitted that it has weakened, the party high command is now assessing the worsening situation.

According to ANI, the Congress leadership is dealing with the situation carefully, to avoid sending a wrong message to the party cadre. To escape any kind of public embarrassment, the top brass has not taken any action against senior leaders who gathered at the event of Gandhi Global Family in Jammu and has not sought an explanation from them on their remarks.

