Veerappa Moily distances himself From 'G-23' meet; Backs Rahul as Congress President

Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Veerappa Moily on Monday distanced himself from the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led G-23 summit, expressing concerns over the 'differences' within the party.

Backing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's return as the Congress President, Moily said, "I was not part of G-23 meet. It is not a dissidents’ meeting. We (some of the G-23 leaders) are not part of it," told Veerappa Moily to PTI.

Infighting within the Congress party has now become an open secret. The fissures within the party were once again brought to the fore after former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad led a delegation of dissenting leaders on a 3-day visit to Jammu on Saturday. Ghulam Nabi Azad along with Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal held a 'Shanti Sammelan' in Jammu where the leaders openly called out for structural changes in the Congress party admitting that the party was 'weakening'.

Moreover, what ultimately became the crux of the controversy was when Azad heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in J&K lauding him for being 'grounded to his roots', which was seen as an indirect dig at the Congress high-command by several, including the BJP. The meeting by the dissenting leaders comes as Congress sets a June 2021 deadline for electing a new party chief.

#WATCH I like lot of things about many leaders. I'm from village & feel proud... Even our PM hails from village & used to sell tea. We're political rivals but I appreciate that he doesn't hide his true self. Those who do, are living in bubble: Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu pic.twitter.com/8KKIYOwzZB — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

Since August last year, senior Congress leaders have been demanding organizational election within the Congress, seeking new leadership. Voicing this demand, 23 leaders had jointly written a letter to interim party president Sonia Gandhi elaborating on the party's condition and direction, demanding an internal election to the CWC. The five-page letter - drafted by two senior leaders bore the signatures of leaders from both the Congress' 'old guard ' and the 'young guard'.

Quashing all internal dissent, after a stormy virtual CWC meeting, the Congress had retained Sonia Gandhi as party chief till elections are called for in the next AICC meeting.

