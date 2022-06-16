Former Union Minister and Congress leader Veerappa Moily dismissed reports, citing Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources as saying that Rahul Gandhi told the ED that former Congress treasurer, the late Motilal Vora, was responsible for all the transactions between Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), as "rumours".

Speaking to Republic over Rahul Gandhi's remark on Motilal Vora's involvement, Veerappa Moily said, "This is just a rumour. No truth in that story. Congress party or its leader have committed no wrong. It was a closed case."

Echoing the words of several other party leaders, Moily called the ED's questioning of Gandhi an act of "political victimisation". Moily, who has been staging protests in Bengaluru against the ED's probe in the National Herald case claimed that Rahul Gandhi is innocent.

As Congress continues to stage multi-city protests, raising slogans over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED, the senior Congress leader who is protesting in Bengaluru rejected the element of money laundering in the case and said that nothing wrong happened.

"I was a law minister, I was a corporate affairs minister, I know very well that there is nothing wrong in this case. There is no such element as money laundering. Rahul is totally innocent. If he was after power or money, he would have become the prime minister of this country," Moily told Republic.

Rahul Gandhi blames late Motilal Vora for transactions with AJL: Sources

As per ED sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told the Enforcement Directorate that former Congress treasurer Motilal Vora was responsible for all the transactions between Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL).

Attempting to shift the blame on the deceased party member, Gandhi claimed that Vora was responsible for all the transactions pertaining to Young Indian's acquisition of AJL's assets worth hundreds of crores from Congress.

The Gandhi scion made the allegation during his marathon interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate in a graft case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Congress’s Motilal Vora, who died in December 2020, was also questioned by the ED in the National Herald case.

Sources claim that during the course of interrogation, Rahul Gandhi denied having any personal knowledge of loans or transactions made by the Young Indian - a company controlled by the Gandhi family - and blamed everything on Vora. Notably, Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi together hold 76% stakes in Young Indian while the remaining 24% was held by Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes (12% each). Fernandes too passed away in September 2021.