Veerappa Moily, Sushmita Dev Mourn Tarun Gogoi’s Loss, Share Personal Anecdotes With Arnab

Bereaving the passing away of ex-Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on Monday, said that Assam has lost its tallest political leader. Sharing the deep personal relation Arnab and his family had with Gogoi, he termed him as 'one who had no bitterness in his heart'. Gogoi passed away at 5:34 PM on Monday after multi-organ failure at Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passes away in Guwahati after post-COVID complications

Arnab: 'A person who had no bitterness in him'

"We share a profound sense of loss and those who know Tarun Gogoi personally like me, feel that India has lost one of its most vocal and tallest political leaders. He was one of those leaders, who inspite of being in the Congress had become an institution by himself. Across Assam, whether in power or out-of-power, he immensely contributed to the fabric of Indian politics. He represented a gentler time in politics, rather than nowadays," said Arnab.

Talking about Gogoi's outspoken nature, he added, "Over the last six decades of his career, what endeared us is that he was the most outspoken political leader. Even in Congress meetings, he would often take a stance which may differ from the party's point of view, because he felt it was right. He most active holding press conferences, even when in Opposition."

Recalling Gogoi's relation with the Goswami family, he said,"He had a very close relationship with my family too, through the years - with my uncle and father. For me personally, it is a big loss - as he had a very long relationship with both my maternal and paternal grandfather. The way I remember Tarun Gogoi is as a nice, warm person, one who had no bitterness in him".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expresses anguish over former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's death

Moily & Dev: 'Most illustrious Assamese son lost'

Gogoi's peer - former Union Minister Verappa Moily- too recalled Gogoi as the problem-solver for the Congress. Remembering the impact Gogoi had on mentoring Assam's youth politicians, Moily said that Assam had lost one of its greatest sons. Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev, who shared a close relation with Gogoi, said that he was the accessible CM in India.

"Tarun Gogoi was one of our most illustrious leader, who combatted many crisis situations successfully. I was also in-charge of Assam for some time, where it became evident that he had mentored many frontline young political leaders in Assam. In him, we have a lost a great son from the North-East, who was always dependable," said Moily.

Mourning the loss of a father figure, Sushmita Dev said, "I am yet to meet a person in Assam politics who has asked to meet Tarun Gogoi and has been refused a meeting. He was the most accessible Chief minister and during difficult times he would look back and find some story from his life to help solve it. Whenever I discussed work with him, he would always take out 10 minutes to do chit-chat, sincerely, and not superficially. He had a great sense of humour even on budget documents! I am really going to miss him."

Irreparable loss to Assam: Guv Jagdish Mukhi condoles former CM Gogoi's death

Tarun Gogoi passes away

After a long post-COVID battle, 3-time Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday at 5:34 PM after multi-organ failure at Guwahati Medical College Hospital. The 84-year-old's demise was announced by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gogoi was diagnosed with Covid in August end, but later battled post-Covid complications after testing negative. He is survived by his wife - Dolly Gogoi, daughter Chandrima Gogoi and son Gaurav Gogoi - Kalibar Lok Sabha MP.

Tarun Gogoi passes away: Union Ministers express condolences, pay tributes to ex-Assam CM

The veteran Congress leader was diagnosed with Covid in August end and recovered on being administered plasma therapy. After developing post-COVID complications on testing negative, he was put on non-invasive ventilation since November 2. His health deteriorated on Saturday afternoon and was kept on six-hour dialysis on Sunday, said Sarma. He added that the leader was flushed with toxins and was not in a position to undergo the process again, the minister said. Several Assam leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, APCC chief Ripun Bora, CM Sarbananda Sonowal visited the leader, who remained unconscious. Sonawal had cancelled all his events for the day and rushed back to Guwahati as Gogoi's health deteriorated.