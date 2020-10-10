'Vendetta Politics Of Mamata Govt': Dilip Ghosh After WB Cops Book BJP Leaders For Rioting

A day after BJP workers fought pitched battles with the police on the streets of Kolkata and Howrah during its march to the state Secretariat, senior party leaders such as Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy were booked for rioting and violating the Epidemic Diseases Act on Friday.

'This is nothing but vendetta politics'

Reacting to this, State party chief Dilip Ghosh dubbed the police action as "vindictive". "This is nothing but vendetta politics of the TMC government, which lectures others on values of democracy," he said.

West Bengal BJP also claimed that a video purportedly showing a policeman hurling a crude bomb at the rallyists during the party's march to the state secretariat on Thursday proved that the police in West Bengal has become part of the ruling Trinamool Congress which is losing people's support.

About the video, he said, "Everyone can see how the policeman is hurling a crude bomb from a rooftop in Howrah. This also caused injury to our supporters. The video has become viral. The police cannot hide its acts in this age of technology." On Howrah Police's assertion that only teargas shells were lobbed and not bombs, Ghosh said that they are hushing it up.

'Is it possible to have two different sets of rules...?"

Meanwhile, BJP's central observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday asked whether is it possible to have two different sets of rules for the ruling party and the Opposition in a state. "Is it possible to have two different sets of rules for the ruling party and Opposition in a state? An incident of rape occurred in Uttar Pradesh, they hit the streets in West Bengal, "Vijaywargiya told ANI.

"Could you see social distancing or people wearing a mask there? West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit streets just like that," he added.

An officer on Friday said that the police registered suo motu FIRs also against state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, national secretary Arvind Mennon and MPs Arjun Singh and Locket Chatterjee. "They were charged with unlawful assembly, rioting, destruction of public property, criminal obstruction and assault on government servant and breaching the disaster management act," he said.

The Nabanna Chalo Abhiyaan, led by the BJP and its Yuva Morcha, was a march to the state secretariat on Thursday in a sign of protest against the deteriorating law and order situation, corruption, unemployment and syndicate raj in the state. The police had used water cannon and lathi-charged to disperse the BJP workers in the city, who had gathered for state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Newly-appointed BJYM president MP Tejasvi Surya led the march from Howrah demanding to increase the upper age limit for various exams and simplification of the PSC recruitment process.

