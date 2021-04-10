Venkaiah Naidu Asks Educational Institutions To 'adapt & Develop' To COVID Circumstances

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday, April 9, advised national institutions like IIMs to deliver groundbreaking courses and diplomas focused on the fourth industrial revolution's emerging market realities and demands. Addressing the 3rd and the 4th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, Vice President on said the importance of reorienting higher education to reflect global realities and called for courses that bring together diverse fields such as agriculture, industry, technology, humanities, and management.

Vice President asks national institutions to bring diverse fields through courses

He noted, "This is the spirit of the multidisciplinary push of the new education policy. Remember, we cannot solve the problems of the future with the same superficial, segregated approach of the past."

Naidu called for more comprehensive and prudent use of technical resources, citing the coronavirus pandemic as an example of the importance and potential of technology in providing education. However, he cautioned that the current digital divide should not expand during this process. He stressed, "The most remote areas and most underprivileged students should be enabled to benefit from this technological revolution."

According to him, national institutions such as IIMs must deliver creative courses and diplomas that are focused on new business realities and demands of the fourth industrial revolution. Naidu told the students that as future managers, they must react to a rapidly changing environment by cultivating an attitude that encourages innovation and systemic change that fosters creativity and promotes excellence. VP Naidu explained, "Your ability to take decisions in an uncertain world and your agility to adapt to new contexts will become very crucial."

'Adapt, develop, and react' to COVID unprecedented circumstances: Venkaiah Naidu

He called upon higher education institutions to "adapt, develop, and react" to these unprecedented circumstances. He advised young entrepreneurs, administrators, and consultants to recognise technologies at the grassroots and use their knowledge to bring indigenous solutions to scale. He also advised them to use technology to supplement conventional skills and improve farm productivity to aid farmers.

VP Naidu also urged graduating management students to collaborate with farmers to improve the farm produce market. He added, "e-NAM is a great tool for better price realisation. This should be further scaled up and new innovations are brought into post-harvest facilities." "India is making great strides to fulfilling the aspirations of people. The youth is the biggest resource and partner for our country in its journey of development. Endowed with immense demographic dividend, we have the potential to achieve anything," asserted the Vice President.

He emphasised on the importance of improving access to and the quality of education, describing skill growth and quality education as "crucial development accelerators." Naidu also focused on the importance of bolstering industry-institute relations. "Our industry will also greatly benefit from the fresh perspectives young minds can offer," he stated.

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the convocation for two batches was held together. Jitendra Singh, Union minister, and Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, were among those who attended the ceremony, which saw 148 MBA graduates receive their degrees for successfully completing their courses. The event was also attended by IIM Jammu Chairman, Board of Governors, Milind Kamble, Director BS Sahay, as well as other staff members and the passing out students' parents.

(with inputs from PTI)

(Picture Credit: @VPSecretariat)