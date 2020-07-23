Venkaiah Naidu Unveils Dr Ambedkar's Statue At CAG Event, Calls Him 'multi-faceted Genius'

On July 22, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu unveiled a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) office in New Delhi. Further, he called Ambedkar a “multi-faceted genius” and a “builder of modern India." Noting CAG as an enabler of Babasaheb’s vision, Naidu said that he was indebted to be a part of the ceremony. He also called Ambedkar’s contribution to the nation as “incredible.”

In a Tweet on Vice President of India’s official handle, Naidu said, “I believe that, after the unveiling of this statue of Baba Saheb today, this statue will continue to guide the CAG as an institution.” He added, "And you will be a source of inspiration. As always Sir, Keep guiding like a lighthouse,” while uncovering the bronze statue of Ambedkar. In another post, the Vice President appreciated CAG for holding an event that not only supports Balasaheb’s vision, but also “ensures public financial accountability but also acts as a friend, philosopher, and guide of the executive.” Naidu added that Ambedkar’s vision contributed towards the formulation of water and industrial policies in the country.

Ambedkar strove to dismantle caste barriers

Speaking about the contribution of Dr B R Ambedkar for women empowerment and gender equality, Naidu said in a post that the leader left an indelible imprint on the sands of time. “He was the messiah of the oppressed and all through his life”, he said. Further, Naidu added, that Ambedkar strove to dismantle the caste barriers and strongly believed in gender equality and the emancipation of women through education. “The nation will be ever grateful to Dr B R Ambedkar for his stellar contribution in drafting the Constitution and for guiding the nation at a critical juncture,” the Vice President said, adding, that the “hero was rich in versatility and guided the country in adverse circumstances.”

(Image Credit: Twitter/ Vice President of India/ @VPSecretariat)