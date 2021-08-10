Venkaiah Naidu Fears Sending 'wrong Message' In Parliament If Row Over Farm Laws Continue

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday warned opposition MPs on the continued sloganeering as the Parliament is set to discuss farmers' plight. The Chairman's warning came soon after the sloganeering started post-Zero-hour. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha proceedings had to be adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition uproar over Pegasus snooping row.

Venkaiah Naidu said that a wrong message will go to the people if today's session gets disrupted by the chaos.

Following sloganeering soon after Zero-hour started, RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu (in file photo) told the members of the House that "if the House is disrupted today also when farmers plight is scheduled for discussion, a wrong message will go to the people" pic.twitter.com/hp6Jd6pDk0 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

It is pertinent to note that one of the reasons (apart from Pegasus snooping row) why the opposition leaders were raising slogans was for discussion over farmers' issues in the Parliament. On Monday, the Rajya Sabha Chairman had received seven notices demanding discussion on Pegasus, farmers' issue, and on floods. Soon after the Chairman had approved the notice for discussion on farmers' plight.

Farmers' row- Joint statement by opposition parties

The opposition parties, on August 4 had released a joint statement which was signed by 18 leaders including Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Leaders from as many as 14 parties including National Congress Party (NCP), Indian National Congress (NCP), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The opposition leaders had written a letter with a 'united' approach demanding discussion on the Pegasus and farmers issue in both houses. The one-page letter also added an allegation against the Union Government of 'unleashing a misleading campaign to malign the combined opposition'.

Farmers pass no-confidence motion against Centre

Meanwhile, the farmers on August 7 passed Resolution on 'APMC Bypass Act', Resolution on Essential Commodities Amendment Act, Resolution on Contract Farming Act, Resolution on Legal guarantee for Remunerative MSP for all farmers and Agricultural commodities, Resolution of Mahila Kisan Sansad, Resolution on Electricity Amendment Bill and Resolution on 'Commission on Air Quality management in NCR and Adjoining Areas Bil 2021'. Apart from demanding a repeal of the three Farm Laws, farmers have also demanded a legal guarantee of MSP, removal of select clauses from the NCR air quality Bill, ban on contract farming and stopping the Electricity Amendment Act. Farmers are planning to host Independence Day parades in Delhi.

Parliament ruckus

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers and repeated adjournments. However, the opposition has pinned the blame for the logjam on the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches. On the other hand, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi dubbed the snooping row a "totally non-serious" issue and affirmed that IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already given a detailed statement in both the Houses.

