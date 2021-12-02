Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday raised concern over the continuous disruptions of the winter session by the opposition leaders in the Parliament. Naidu slammed MPs for asking to revoke the decision instead of apologising for their misconduct. His remark came after opposition and suspended MPs staged a protest and called the RS Chairman's move 'illegal' and 'undemocratic'. Two days earlier, he stated that in order to protect the democracy of the house he had to suspend those MPs creating ruckus and mentioned that it was the House's decision and not only of the chair.

"Some respected leaders & members of this August House, in their wisdom, chose to describe the suspension of 12 members as ‘undemocratic’. I have struggled to understand if there was any justification in that kind of narrative being propagated but could not'. You do not want to regret your misconduct but insist on revoking the decision of this House taken as per due process stipulated under the Rules of the House. Does this amount to upholding the principles of democracy?" he told ANI.

'Let the house do its mandated job': Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu further noted that Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman Harivansh repeatedly made appeals to maintain the decorum of the House and urged both sides to let the house do its mandated job. "Deputy Chairman Harivansh has urged both the sides to talk it out and do the needful to move forward to enable normal functioning of the House...I urge both the sides of this august House to talk it out and let the House do its mandated job", Naidu told ANI. He also stressed that the Chair and the House are empowered to take appropriate action against the acts of indiscipline by Members hindering the House proceedings.

Venkaiah Naidu on 'Acts of Sacrilege'

Naidu further said, "While calling this suspension as undemocratic both within and outside the house, not even a word is being said about the reasons given for the suspension, the disdainful conduct of some members during the last session, which I have categorically called as 'acts of sacrilege' on the last day of the last session. Unfortunately, a message is sought to be sent out that 'sacrilege' of the House is democratic but action against such sacrilege is undemocratic. I am sure people of the country would not buy these new norms of democracy."

He said that this isn't the first time when the MPs are being suspended. Starting from 1962 till 2010 such suspension of members on 11 occasions, further to a Motion moved by governments of the day.

Were all of them undemocratic? If so, why it was resorted to so many times? asked Rajya Sabha Chairman

(With ANI Inputs)