Venkaiah Naidu Says 'elected Representatives Should Take Call On Freebies, Not Judiciary'

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said the issue of freebies should be decided by elected representatives and not by the Supreme Court or judiciary.

Speaking at the launch book ‘A New India’ by Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary, Naidu said these days many issues like anti-defection and freebies are being discussed and the matters are reaching courts.

“(For) Interpretation of law one can go to court but what law needs to be done, what policy has to be formulated that is in the domain of Parliament and political parties,” he said. Naidu stressed that it is not for the Supreme Court or the judiciary to decide on the issue of freebies but for the people in power.

“I do have a strong opinion about freebies because what is freebie first of all has to be defined. What are the finances of states and center has to be kept in mind and promises made and performances,” said the former Vice President?

He said such issues should be widely debated before reaching any conclusion. “You don’t have budgetary provision, you don’t have sound economy but you want to give left and right. That is why the three-line mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — Reform, Perform and Transform — is very very important,” Naidu added.

The remarks come amid an ongoing debate in the country over freebies being granted by some state governments that may have serious implications on the economy.

Presently, the Supreme Court is hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, which opposes the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections and seeks the Election Commission to invoke its powers to freeze their election symbols and cancel their registration. The bench is mulling setting up an expert panel to brainstorm the issue of freebies announced during elections. Besides AAP and DMK, Congress and YSRCP have also intervened as parties in the proceedings.