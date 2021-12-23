Venkaiah Naidu Slams Oppn Over Ruckus In Parliament As Winter Session Ends In Logjam

After the winter session of the Parliament came to an end a day ahead of its schedule, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed disappointment over the "unruly behaviour" of the opposition leaders in the House and said that the elected representatives have been making a mockery of the institutions and this needs to be corrected at the earliest.

Naidu who was speaking at the inauguration of celebrations of birth centenaries of inspirational scientists by Vigyan Prasar noted "We are making progress and on the other hand the representatives are mocking the institutions." Further hitting out at the opposition leaders for creating a ruckus in the House, he said that there is a need to inculcate legislative temper among politicians as the purpose of a legislator is to legislate, discuss, debate, and decide and not disrupt the session.

Referring to the Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, Vijay Raghavan, he asked him to come up with a scientific intervention for helping the politicians with their legislative temper. Calling it a "need of the hour", he said, "Presiding over the Upper House, I see what is happening."

The Vice President's remarks came soon after the winter session of the Parliament concluded amid repeated disruptions and ruckus by opposition parties over various issues.

Parliament's winter session concluded a day before the scheduled date

Amid repeated disruptions and protests by opposition leaders, the winter session of Parliament and both the Houses was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, December 22. The session which was wrecked by multiple episodes of ruckus lead to a series of heated arguments every other day further wasting a lot of time committed to key topics.

Apart from that, the session also saw the suspension of many opposition MPs over their "unruly behaviour" in the House.

Image: Republic World/PTI