Venkaiah Naidu Underlines Need For Strict Anti-defection Laws; Warns Mockery Of Democracy

While delivering the 3rd Atal Bihari Vajpayee Lecture organised by the India Foundation in Hyderabad, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday underlined the need to make anti-defection laws more stringent. He said that if the loopholes in it are not plugged, "we will be making a mockery of democracy." Speaking further, the Vice President cautioned that people will lose faith in the political class unless urgent and collective action is taken towards cleansing the system and promoting clean politics.

Naidu lamented, "Absence of value-based politics, lack of ideology, hunger for power, muscle and money power and the entry of people with a criminal background into politics were leading to violence in the political arena."

Venkaiah Naidu: Need to make stringent anti-defection laws

While stating that unless these undesirable trends are checked, the situation will further deteriorate and cause irreparable damage to the country's polity, Venkaiah Naidu said that defection matters cannot remain undecided for long periods and it should be made mandatory for the presiding officers to dispose defection matters within 3 months. "We will be making a mockery of democracy if we fail to plug the loopholes in anti-defection laws," he added.

Urging all political parties to put an end to "politics of convenience" and practice the "politics of conviction" and "politics of consensus" as demonstrated by Vajpayee, Naidu called upon the political parties to shun populism and accord priority to long-term development. Expressing dismay over the sway of 4Cs -- cash, caste, criminality and community -- in Indian politics, he appealed to the people to elect their representatives on the basis of other 4Cs -- character, conduct, calibre and capacity.

Naidu emphasised that it is the duty of all political parties to ensure that their members, including legislators, maintain ethical conduct at all times and at all places. He also appealed to the legislators to raise the level of debates, follow standards, avoid unruly behaviour and always adhere to 3Ds -- discuss, debate and decide -- avoid the "4th D" -- disrupt.

Speaking on the theme of this year's lecture, "Building democratic consensus - The Vajpayee way", Naidu said for Vajpayee, the consensus was not an expedient political tool rather it was a core element of his convictions. His consensual approach made him widely acceptable across the social and political spectrum, the vice president added.

Citing the example of Vajpayee's second stint as the prime minister in 1999 when he refused to budge under the pressure of a coalition partner and sacrificed his government, Naidu called him the "father of coalition practices" in India.

According to PRS Legislative Research, the anti-defection law seeks to prevent political defections which may be due to reward of office or other similar considerations. The Tenth Schedule was inserted in the Constitution in 1985. It lays down the process by which legislators may be disqualified on grounds of defection by the presiding officer of a legislature based on a petition by any other member of the House.

