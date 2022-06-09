'Very Difficult To Have Good Relations With Siddaramaiah': HD Kumaraswamy Airs Grouse

Ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy hit out at the Congress party for not consulting his party before filing nominations even though the parties were in deliberations. Kumaraswamy went on to speak specifically about Congress leader Siddaramaiah and called him ‘difficult’ to work with. Amid the Congress- JD(S) exchange over the Rajya Sabha polls candidature, the former CM on Thursday singled out Siddaramaiah as being incapable of having a ‘good relationship’.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kumaraswamy spoke about his party’s position with Congress. After having called on the Congress party to lend support to the JD(S) to defeat BJP in the upcoming polls, Kumaraswamy said that he has no issues with any Congress leader barring Siddaramaiah. “It is very difficult to have good relations with Siddaramaiah ji,” he told Republic.

“I have no issue with a relationship with Congress. From high command to other leaders. But Siddaramaiah, who from day 1 has not been ready to accept any good relations with our party,” the former CM noted. Furthermore, Kumaraswamy also asked how his party could ‘move with Congress’ when Siddaramaiah had differing thoughts about the JD(S). The comments from the JD(S) leader comes only days after the duo had an exchange over their respective parties’ commitment to minorities in the state.

#LIVE: Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy elaborates on deliberations with Congress on voting in Rajya Sabha elections; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/rRO4cT1BEX — Republic (@republic) June 9, 2022

While with just one day to go before the Rajya Sabha polls, both the parties, JD(S) and Congress are appealing to each other on various platforms to support each other's candidates. However, Kumaraswamy's grouse with Siddaramaiah may extend beyond that, at least to his brief stint as Chief Minister of the state after the 2018 elections when he had formed a government with Congress support despite JD(S) being the smaller party. Siddaramaiah had then just completed a 5-year term as Chief Minister. Kumaraswamy's own term as CM with Congress support was riddled with complaints, often tearful, of having 'swallowed the poison of coalition dharma'.

JD(S) shifts all 32 MLAs to hotel fearing 'cross-voting'

Earlier in the day, resort politics reached Karnataka ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, as JD(S) moved all its 32 MLAs to a 5-star hotel in Bengaluru. This came amid a possible tight fight for the fourth and last seat in the polls. While the JD(S) continues to seek Congress' support to ensure its candidate's victory, the Congress, on the other hand, is also expecting all the 32 votes of JD(S) MLAs.

However, in fear of 'poaching' and 'cross voting' in favour of the BJP, the Janata Dal moved its MLAs who will also attend the party's legislative meeting scheduled in the same hotel. Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy also spoke to Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday, and further reiterated his offer to exchange the second preference vote to each other and thus help in defeating BJP. It is pertinent to note that JD(S) has fielded Kupendra Reddy as its candidate in the Rajya Sabha election.

Image: PTI