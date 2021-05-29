'Very Proud Of India's Greatness But...': Kamal Nath Attempts Face-saver Over COVID Remark

After creating a massive row over his 'Mera Bharat COVID' statement, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday issued a clarification in his defence saying that he was 'very proud of India's greatness.' The senior Congress leader asserted that he was only 'speaking the truth' claiming that India was getting 'defamed' around the world for its second COVID-19 wave. However, he also urged the Centre to put out the 'real death figures'.

"We were very proud of India's greatness. But what the situation was created, India was maligned across the world. They should reveal the real numbers of deaths. They file FIR if I speak the truth. They should also give the detail of people who are vaccinated, that will promote the vaccination process. I only said that India is getting defamed, have I said anything wrong in this?" said Kamal Nath.

'Kamal Nath variants defaming the nation': MP HM

Meanwhile, in response to Kamal Nath's 'India COVID' remarks, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra has fired a fresh salvo calling those who defame the nation 'Kamal Nath variants'. "The 'Kamal Nath variant', which questions the country's prestige, is new, which focuses on insulting India. Sadly, in political greed, Kamal Nath is now even ready to badmouth the country for a post," said Mishra.

The veteran Congress leader was embroiled in controversy after he was caught describing the new COVID-19 variant as 'Indian Corona' saying that the 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' statement was redundant with India's image now being associated with Coronavirus.

Kamal Nath is heard saying in the video, "We would say China, Chinese Corona, Chinese Corona. If you remember, when it started in January 2020, they would say this Corona is from China, it was made in a laboratory and it came from a particular city. Where have we reached today? Today, the world calls it Indian corona. You have seen that the British PM said that cancel all flights as we are scared of Indian Corona. They have banned the entry of students and the people working there owing to the fear that they will bring Indian corona. India is recognized in the world today because of this. Forget my country is great, now India has become Coronavirus. You cannot fool anyone by suppressing this."