'Very Serious Problem': Kerala CM Condemns Dowry Deaths; Promises 24-hour Helpline

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed concern over the recent cases of dowry deaths in the state, directing the police and state officials to use a heavy hand to punish culprits of such incidents. Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Pinarayi Vijayan condemned harassment over dowry saying that the social problem had arbitrarily reared its ugly head in recent times despite the ban of nearly 6 decades.

"Issues related to dowry are being discussed in the society again after a while. Six decades have passed since dowry was banned by law in the country. Yet dowry is given and bought in many forms. This is a very serious social problem. We need to be able to see and deal with dowry and domestic violence. We need to take an uncompromising stand, regardless of gender, whether it is the husband's family or the wife's family," said Vijayan.

The Kerala CM also urged families to not pressurize girls into marriage and hold the dowry amount as 'a measure of the greatness of the family.' "Marriage is not just a matter of showing family status and value. What is given to the girl or how much is given should not be a measure of the greatness of the family. Those who think like that should remember that they are turning their children into commodities for sale," the CM said.

Taking strict action, Vijayan has directed the state police chief to ensure efficient functioning of Domestic Conflict Resolution Centres in all districts to prevent violence against women. He has also promised a 24-hour helpline to report dowry harassment cases.

Kerala woman tortured over dowry

A 24-year-old woman was found dead in the Kollam district of Kerala on Monday after she allegedly committed suicide following the torture that she faced at the hands of her husband. A day before her death, the woman had sent messages to her cousin where she detailed the violence that her husband would inflict on her. In the message, she revealed that her husband was not happy about the car, gifted by her father as dowry, and used to beat her up over the same. Along with the messages, she had also sent photos of injuries she suffered during the physical torture. Her husband has been arrested and local police is awaiting a post-mortem report after which more charges will be added to the FIR. Meanwhile, another 24-year old woman was found dead with burn injuries in coastal Vizhinjam on Tuesday.

(With Agency Inputs)