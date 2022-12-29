'Very Sorry': TDP Chief Naidu Condoles Loss Of Lives In Nellore, To Visit Kin Of Victims

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday called the Nellore rally tragedy a "sad incident", saying that he is "very sorry" about it.

Notably, on Wednesday, Naidu's Nellore rally turned into a tragic incident after 8 people lost their lives and several were injured in the stampede. Speaking to reporters on the Nellore rally tragedy, the TDP chief on Thursday said, "This is a sad incident. I'm feeling very sorry about it."

Naidu who earlier announced "financial assistance" of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased, will visit every village and meet the aggrieved families of those who died during the TDP chief's rally in Nellore. The former Andhra Chief Minister will hand over cheques to the families of the deceased.

The tragic incident took place during TDP's 'Idem Karma Mana Rashtraniki' campaign against the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Nellore.

TDP announces Rs 25.5 lakh to victims' kin

Speaking to ANI, one TDP leader said that the party will hand over Rs 25.5 lakh as an ex gratia amount to the families of the deceased. "When this kind of programme happens at this scale, generally police take the front foot. There was minimum police to control the public. So there was a stampede and people fell down," the TDP leader said.

Adding further, he said that Naidu immediately stopped his speech and other TDP leaders rushed to rescue the people in the rally. "As a gesture, as a condolence, Chandrababu Naidu has stopped the entire programme… Rs 25.50 lakh has been announced as ex gratia... Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders will be going to meet the families and we will give assurance that we are there to protect and support the families."

PM Modi expresses grief over Nellore tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the Nellore rally tragedy. "I am deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Wish speedy recovery of injured," PM Modi said according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Expressing his condolences, PM Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the family members of the deceased. In addition, the injured would be given Rs 50,000 as ex gratia, PM Modi said, according to the PMO.