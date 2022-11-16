'Very Unfortunate, Accused Must Be Severely punished': CM Shinde On Shraddha Murder Case

As shocking revelations of the Shraddha murder case have been emerging often, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday termed the entire incident 'unfortunate'.

The Chief Minister further said that the accused should be severely punished. Notably, Aaftab Poonawalla killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18 in South Delhi's Chhatarpur.

Speaking to reporters, CM Shinde said, "It is very unfortunate. The accused should be severely punished. The incident is from Delhi, police administration and Delhi government should take stern actions against the accused."

Aaftab withdrew more than Rs 50,000 on the day of Murder: Mumbai police

Notably, on Tuesday, the Maharashtra police made massive revelations and revealed that the accused Aaftab withdrew more than Rs 50,000 on the day of the murder. Mumbai Police Senior Inspector Sampatrav Patil said, "On May 18th, Aaftab withdrew Rs 50,000 and then later on the same day took out Rs 5 to 6 thousand. This is the same day when Sharddha was killed. As per the bank accounts we have only accessed the withdrawal details."

"I analysed the phones of Aaftab as well as Sharddha's. When her phone was not operational for 2 to 3 months and there was no communication from her end, we noticed transactions took place. After this, we got suspicious on Aaftab. He was also very inconsistent with his statement," Patil further asserted.

It is worth mentioning that Saket Court on Wednesday granted permission for conducting a Narco test on killer Aaftab. The police are willing to conduct this test in a bid to establish the missing chain of events. As per sources, Aaftab's statements lack substantial consistency and there is also a suspicion of the involvement of more people which the accused has not accepted.

Aaftab interrogated twice by police after Shraddha's family lodged missing complaint

Earlier in the day, Republic TV learnt that the accused Aaftab was called for questioning twice, last month and on November 3. The Manikpur police officials revealed that Aaftab had appeared confident with no trace of remorse, restlessness, or nervousness on his face when police officers called him for questioning earlier this month.

Sources revealed that after Shraddha’s family filed a missing complaint as she was not traceable, the Manikpur police in Vasai town of Palghar in Maharashtra called Aaftab twice for questioning and on both occasions, he told the police that Shraddha had left his place and they were not staying together. On November 3, a two-page statement was recorded but he repeated the same thing all over again.