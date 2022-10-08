'Very Unfortunate': Amish Tripathi Slams Narrative Claiming Chola Kings Were Not Hindus

After a huge controversy broke out when National Award-winning Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran voiced doubts about the Chola king's religious identity saying that Raja Raja Chola wasn't a Hindu ruler, Indian author Amish Tripathi called the development an "unfortunate interpretation".

Speaking exclusively to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over the Chola row, author of Shiva Trilogy Amish Tripathi slammed those who claimed that Hinduism as a religion didn't exist during the Chola regime and said, "Just because our religion (Hinduism) is practised in a liberal way, doesn't mean it doesn't exist." He called the current controversy wherein it is projected that Hinduism didn't exist during the Chola, a "very unfortunate interpretation".

The author also said that Hinduism is a religion that encompasses all of the Indian subcontinents but does not enforce a 'one truth' principle. "Every one of us has a right to interpret things in our own way that does not mean that the string that binds us all together does not exist," Tripathi said in a discussion with Arnab Goswami.

The critically acclaimed author then gave the example of Rajendra Chola, Raja Raja Chola's great son who conquered much of Southeast Asia. "When Rajendra Chola conquered up to Bengal in those days, he brought back the waters of the Ganga Ji and he took on the name 'Gangai Kund', which means the one who brought the waters of the Ganga. And from what we're told it was a very emotional moment for Raja Raja Chola. Why would it that be so if he did not feel a connection with the Dharma?" he asked.

The author claimed, "As a Shaivite, I celebrate the Chola bronzes of Lord Shiva and his Natraj form and to me, it unites all of us but in a very gentle and Dharmik (religious) way. Just because our religion is practised in a liberal way, doesn't mean it doesn't exist. That is a very unfortunate interpretation today".