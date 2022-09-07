Vested Interests Of Influential Political Families Deprived Punjab Youth From Jobs: Mann

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said because of the vested interests of “influential political families”, Punjab has lagged behind in the process of development and youth had been deprived of employment opportunities.

He was addressing a gathering while handing over employment letters to newly recruited youth in water supply and sanitation, health and family welfare and medical education departments, according, to an official release.

The state has lagged behind in the process of development and the youth had been deprived of employment opportunities due to "vested interests of influential political families,” Mann said.

The chief minister said, "the hands of these families are drenched with treachery and ruining the future of younger generations. These families connived with forces for getting personal benefits and harming the interests of the state.” Mann said this was an unpardonable sin with Punjab and its youth due to which "people had ousted these families from power in the state".

He said his government is regularly working to restore the pristine glory of the state.

It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for him that Tata group will set up a big project in the state near Ludhiana with an investment of Rs 2,600 crore, the chief minister said.

It is the biggest investment by Tata steel after Jamshedpur, he said, adding more key industrial projects will be set up in the state in coming days. PTI CHS RCJ