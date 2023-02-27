The 79-year-old veteran leader, B S Yediyurappa spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Sunday, February 26, ahead of the Karnataka state assembly elections 2023. The former chief minister and eminent BJP leader, who has already announced his retirement from electoral politics, mentioned about range of factors that are going to become a change-maker for the BJP in the upcoming polls.

While commenting on his contribution to the upcoming assembly elections, he said, "I'll go around the state to build my party. The situation is very favourable to BJP in Karnataka. All the leaders are also coming here to campaign. With the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other national leaders, we will perform at our best in the upcoming elections."

"In the Budget, CM Bommai did an exceptional job as he gave so many pro-people schemes to the state and took initiatives for the people from SC and ST communities. Due to our continuous pro-people programmes, we are going to get an absolute majority in the upcoming assembly elections,'' the former Karnataka CM said.

Yediyurappa went on to highlight that not only in state elections, but the BJP will gain the confidence of people in the general elections too. He also mentioned that Narendra Modi will again emerge as the strongest leader in the general elections and he will take over as the Prime Minister.

Yediyurappa on the upcoming face of Karnataka BJP

While commenting on the future of the BJP party in Karnataka and the upcoming face of the state, the BJP leader said, "There are so many leaders of BJP in Karnataka. But at first, we will have to work day and night to win the polls. After the elections, the senior leadership will decide on the next CM candidate. It's a national party, so national leaders will take the decision."

He went on to explain the agenda of the BJP in the upcoming assembly election. The 79-year-old BJP leader stated, "Agenda based on the development of the state is important. Other than development, there is no other thing important for the BJP. PM Modi-led central government and CM Bommai have come up with several development works in the past years and it will help the party to form the government again. We will take our development projects between the people of Karnataka."

X-factor in BJP Karnataka

When asked about the X-factor in BJP Karnataka, the veteran leader replied, "We are all together and we will campaign together. National leaders are also giving so much importance to Karnataka and with their support, we will win the upcoming polls. In the upcoming general elections, we will do all the efforts from Karnataka to re-elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister."

While reacting to the speculations being made for BY Vijayendra as the next CM, the BJP leader said, "He is a kind heart and that's why people support him, especially youth. It will help him to emerge as a future leader of the state. However, the responsibility of making him the CM is with the central leadership and not the state."

At last, he appealed to the people of Karnataka to vote for his party in the upcoming assembly polls. He said, "As so many pro-people projects have been implemented by both Centre and state, I request the people of Karnataka to vote for BJP and help the party to form the government again. I am sure that people will give a majority to the BJP in the state."