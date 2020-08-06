WB: Veteran Left Leader Shyamal Chakraborty Passes Away; CM Mamata Banerjee Pays Respect

Senior CPI(M) politician and trade union leader Shyamal Chakraborty passed away Thursday in Kolkata. He was earlier diagnosed with the Coronavirus disease.

The 76-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on 29 July, after he was tested positive for COVID-19. Chakraborty, who can be termed one of the last Left veterans, served as a cabinet minister in Bengal's erstwhile Left Front government with Jyoti Basu as the chief minister.

CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to pay her respects to the veteran leader.

Saddened at the passing away of veteran leader, former Member of Parliament and former Bengal minister Shyamal Chakraborty. My condolences to his family, friends and supporters — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 6, 2020

Apart from being a Central Committee member of CPI(M), Chakraborty was the three-time transport minister of West Bengal from 1982 to 1996. He was also a two-time Rajya Sabha member and a veteran trade unionist.

Shyamal Chakraborty's daughter and actor Ushasie Chakraborty was spoken to by Banerjee herself, following his admission. The CM spoke with Ushasie over the phone and enquired about her father’s health. She has also assured all sorts of help to the actress.

"CPI(M) expresses its deep sadness at the demise of Shyamal Chakraborty. Comrade Shyamal was a veteran trade union leader, former minister and Central Committee member of the CPI(M). Today the working class and the left movement in the country has lost an important voice," stated the official CPI(M) Twitter handle on Thursday.

Chakraborty is the second notable politician from the state who was tested COVID-19 positive and passed away. Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh succumbed to it in June. On Wednesday, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor Subhash Bose also died of COVID-19.

