Veteran Politician Marisetty Raghavaiah Joins BJP After 3-year Of Hiatus

In a massive political development, former Janasena veteran Marisetty Raghavaiah has reportedly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, Raghavaiah joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP leaders Purandeswari and Somu Veerraju. On the day of joining the BJP, Marisetty Raghavaiah also attended the Uttaranchal Jana Poru Yatra to solve water issues in Srikakulam and later joined the saffron party along with his followers.

Former Jana Sena member joins BJP

It is pertinent to note that the senior politician resigned from the Jana Sena party three years ago and had time and again lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes. He also recalled that Jana Sena was not an ally of the BJP when he resigned from the party and mentioned his earlier decision to take a brief hiatus from politics three years back. However, he decided to join BJP when he felt the requirement to carry on with his political journey. Having worked with Prajarajyam and Jana Sena party earlier, Raghavaiah has also worked for BJP in the past.

Under the Jana Sena party, Raghavaiah held the post of party treasurer till 2019. He was close to the party supremo Pawan Kalyan. He resigned from the party shortly after the 2019 election results were declared. A letter was sent to Pawan Kalyan informing his decision to resign from party posts, citing personal reasons.