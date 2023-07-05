VHP Accuses AIMPLB Of Manipulating Public Against UCC, Stunned At Its QR Code Initiative

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday accused the All India Muslim Personal Law Board of influencing people against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that while the Law Commission has asked for an honest opinion from the people of the country on UCC, the AIMPLB is manipulating people to file negative feedbacks rejecting UCC.

“The Law Commission has asked the people of the country for honest opinions on UCC. The AIMPLB is trying to manipulate people with its extremist and communal approach. Its general secretary is urging people to copy-paste the standard reply formulated by AIMPLB. They have in fact published a letter with a QR code that opens a link and directs the user to send a premeditated rejection letter,” he said. “The AIMPLB is trying to impose its anti-women approach on people of this country.”

(A statement released by the AIMPLB)

VHP advises Law Commission to remain cautious

The VHP further urged the Law Commission to remain vigilant to such attempts made in order to influence people. “I want to request the Law Commission to be wary of such ploys and not get influenced by such issues,” Bansal said. He sought strict action against those who are making attempts to manipulate people. The VHP shared a notice printed on the AIMPLB letterhead that urged people to submit negative feedback against the UCC.

The letter had a code on it that according to the VHP led to steps to register negative feedback against the UCC. The letter by AIMPLB also dubbed the UCC as an attempt to end religious freedom in the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, the AlMPLB said it has sent its objections on UCC to the Law Commission and asked that not just tribals but every religious minority should not be brought under the ambit of such a statute. The Law Commission has allotted time till July 14 to various parties and stakeholders to register their objections to the UCC.