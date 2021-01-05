VHP & Bajrang Dal Protest Chandni Chowk Hanuman Temple Demolition; AAP-BJP In Blamegame

As the BJP and the AAP blamed each other on Monday over the demolition of a 100-year-old Hanuman temple at Delhi's Chandni Chowk, the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal carried out protests in the national capital. A senior police officer said the MCD carried out the demolition drive on Sunday in accordance with court orders. According to sources, the Delhi Police has detained VHP's state chief Kapil Khanna and other workers.

'Delhi govt reminds us of Aurangzeb's rule': VHP

The VHP has said that the protests will continue till the temple is reconstructed. Hundreds of people have gathered near Chandni Chowk holding saffron flags. VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal speaking to Republic Media Network on the issue said, "The Delhi government has reminded me of Aurangzeb's rule on the fifth day of the new year. Why does the Delhi government keep sleeping? I wrote letters to Kejriwal to seek time to meet him. I told him that we could save this but I got no reply."

The chief of the Hanuman temple said that both AAP and BJP are blaming each other but "we just want the temple to be reconstructed at the same place."

BJP, AAP indulge in a blame game

At a press conference, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta blamed the AAP government in the city for the demolition of the Hanuman temple and said a delegation of party leaders will meet the L-G and seek his intervention in the matter. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders hit back at the BJP over the demolition of the temple. Senior party leader Durgesh Pathak claimed that the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) demolished the temple and alleged that the leaders of the saffron party are accusing the AAP now to avoid public anger over such a "heinous crime".

A delegation of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), led by its working president Alok Kumar, met the LG and demanded reconstruction of the temple. Kumar later told reporters that the delegation requested the LG for the filing of an application in the High Court for the reconstruction of the temple.

