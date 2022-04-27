VHP Holds Massive Protest In Rajasthan's Alwar Against Gehlot Govt Over Temple Demolition

In a major development in the Alwar temple demolition, the Vishva Hindu Parishad workers have now staged a major protest in Rajasthan's Alwar. The VHP protestors held a Paidal March against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state. This comes only days after the demolition drive carried on in Rajasthan's Alwar that saw a 300-year-old temple in Alwar has its building areas razed to the ground.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad workers have now staged a major protest in Rajasthan's Alwar against the 300-year-old temple being razed to the ground. Amid the protests, Republic TV spoke to the protesters from the VHP Paidal March as they sloganeered against the Rajasthan government. Speaking to Republic, the protestors demanded CM Ashok Gehlot's resignation over the incident.

Furthermore, the protestors called it a targeted attack on a community. The protestors also slammed ongoing exchange and demanded a fair probe into the issue. Meanwhile, a standoff also broke out at Alwar Collector's office as Bharatiya Janata Party held their 'Jan Aakrosh' rally against the Gehlot Govt over the temple demolition. Similarly, members of the Karni Sena have demanded strict action in the matter.

Congress is responsible: BJP

Following a meeting with the collector, the representative members of the protestors said that they will look at his actions. Speaking to Republic TV, Baba Balaknath said that the protest was against the Gehlot government. “Congress is responsible. No action has been taken against the violence in Karauli. I personally condemn the government’s inaction,” he said. “We will take the officials to court. We are protesting the Congress government and we will bring them down,” he said. Furthermore, Balaknath asked the administration to look at UP and learn from the state as it functions well under the Yogi adityanath regime.

A 300-year-old Shiva temple razed in Rajasthan

On Friday, the demolition of two temples, among other structures, in Rajasthan’s Alwar district earlier this week created a political storm with the BJP accusing the Congress-led government of hurting the sentiments of Hindus by using bulldozers on temples. Alwar district collector Nakate Shivprasad Madan said that the board of the Rajgarh municipal council passed the proposal to demolish the illegal structures and the action was taken according to the decision of the local administration, in the presence of police. The drive has now started a political stir in the state.

