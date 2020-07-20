'Must Learn To Live With COVID': VHP Chief Refutes Sharad Pawar's 'Mandir Not Cure' Logic

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar has responded to Nationalist Congress Party Supremo Sharad Pawar's jibe on PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Lord Ram temple. The VHP leader in disagreement with Pawar's criticism that 'building a temple will not cure COVID-19', said that Covid-19 is here to stay for long hence the country must learn to live amid COVID-19 and continue with its commitment.

"We have never claimed that the ceremony (Bhumi Pujan) will finish the COVID-19 crisis. I am convinced that the Prime Minister and the government have put all their time, resources and life to combat COVID-19. But I am not convinced that all other activities in the country should be stopped due to COVID-19. I believe Coronavirus will here to exist for a long time. Hence the nation must learn to live with Coronavirus and continue its religious, social, business commitments. Hence I do not agree with the statements of Sharad Pawar Ji", the VHP chief said while speaking with Republic TV.

Sharad Pawar targets PM Modi

Sharad Pawar on Sunday targeted PM Modi over his upcoming visit to Ayodhya. Addressing the press conference in Solapur, Pawar said, "The question here is that they need to decide what needs to be given attention and importance. We feel fighting against Corona is important to resolve the problem of the people facing because of Corona. But some feel that building a temple will help to fight against Corona. But the government needs to pay attention to the economy. Our MPs will raise the issue of the economy."

Pawar's jibe comes after PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony was confirmed. His dig at PM Modi has stoked another controversy, inviting criticisms by BJP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who lambasted the NCP Supremo by terming his comments as "ridiculous" and demanded an apology from the veteran politician.

PM to be the chief guest

The PMO has finalised August 5 as the day for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony at Ayodhya. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had shortlisted August 3 or 5 as the likely dates for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. Prime Minister Modi, who has been invited as the chief guest will lay the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir on August 5, after which construction will commence. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years.

According to Trust president Nritya Gopal Das, the "Bhoomi Pujan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum Santorum. Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath will also join the "Bhoomi Pujan" ceremony.