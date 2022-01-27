Reacting to the questionable statement passed by ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari, leaders including Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Vinod Bansal, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawala condemned the remarks. Speaking to Republic, Vinod Bansal said that due to such comments question is raised against him only. Speaking at a special Congressional briefing on Republic Day, Hamid Ansari accused Centre of perpetuating 'intolerance'.

VHP leader slams Hamid Ansari:

"He is raising questions on himself, with the people of the country knows very well what this person who spends time with Jihadi mindset is, everyone knows what he did as Vice President and then when he came down from the post, he said Muslims are scared. What kind of fear is this that on post it's all fine but when they come down from their post they start cursing India and Hindus. After his term as Vice President ended, he went to PFI, he started sitting, protecting and promoting the anti-nationals. They can't ask themselves what they are but attack cultural nationalism, they have problems with India rising with traditions. After independence the education was made in such a way that disconnected country with Muslims, they were kept with terrorists," added VHP leader.

BJP says why no questions were raised during genocides under Congress regime

Lambasting Ansari over his remarks, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala said it is unfortunate that someone who has held a constitutional post is speaking in such a manner.

"It is extremely unfortunate that somebody who has held a constitutional position, has enjoyed the perks of power and has been given so much respect by the country, today the same person uses international platform with known anti-India agenda. With thriving constitutional democracy in this country, this is not an insult to people or party it is an insult to the constitution which was celebrated yesterday," added Poonawala.

'Hate towards one person extended to hate towards India'

Continuing his thoughts over Ansari, the BJP leader asserted, "this is what happens when your hate for one person changes to entire country. I want to ask Mr Ansari very respectfully where was he during the 1984 Sikh genocide, do you think it was spoken about? These are the people who keep politics over the nation.

RSS says Hamid Ansari's comments are questionable

"He is either overwhelmed or overpowered by history that was taught by communists. He has been on a constitutional post for a long time, he has held high positions like Ambassador and his thoughts for India are questionable, people in India pray in temples and mosques, he has forgotten that," added Ravi Tuli.

Lastly, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader S Bhouduria also added that Hamid Ansari should clarify such remarks ahead of elections.