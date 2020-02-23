VHP Slams Former PM Manhoman Singh Over 'Nationalism & Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Remark

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday slammed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over his 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' statement. According to the international joint general secretary of the VHP, Surendra Jain, the slogan of 'Hindu Aatankwad' was raised during Singh's regime as well.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Jain questioned, "I am unable to understand in what direction Dr Manmohan Singh is going. What type of terrorism he is talking about?" According to him, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' is a sign of nationality and commitment to the nation. He further questioned Singh, "By saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' the Muslims will come forward and more and more youth will follow the path of terrorism? Does he want to say anything about Hindu terrorism?"

Attacking the BJP-led Central government, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday stated that Nationalism and the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are being misused to construct a "militant and purely emotional" idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens.

Manmohan Singh's remark

Addressing a gathering at the launch of a book on Jawaharlal Nehru's works and speeches, Manmohan Singh said, "It is a book of particular relevance at a time when Nationalism and the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ are being misused to construct a militant and purely emotional idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens." Singh also extensively quoted Nehru, saying he had asked, "Who is this Bharat Mata? whose victory you wish?"

Lauding Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution to the country, Singh added, "With an inimitable style and a multi-linguist, Nehru laid the foundation of the universities, academies and cultural institutions of Modern India. But for Nehru's leadership, independent India would not have become what it is today. But unfortunately, a section of people who either do not have the patience to read history or would like to be deliberately guided by their prejudices, try their best to picture Nehru in a false light."

(With ANI Inputs)