VHP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Hindutva Remark; Calls Out His 'hunger For Power'

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has condemned Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hindutva. In his address to the Congress cadre in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi avered that "Hindu farmers stood up, the Hindutvavadis had to apologise". Attacking Gandhi on the same, VHP's Surendra Jain told ANI that Rahul Gandi is "is one of the most delusional leaders of Indian politics". Jain further attacked Rahul Gandhi for comparing Hinduism and Hindutva and asserted that he does not understand both. Moreover, the VHP leader has said that the Congress leader mentioned Mahatma Gandhi's name but has not read about him.

"Rahul Gandhi is one of the most delusional leaders of Indian politics. He doesn't understand what he says and tomorrow he might take a U-turn and say something else," said Surendra Jain. "Neither he understands Hindu nor Hindutva. He mentioned Mahatma Gandhi but seems like he hasn't read about him. Mahatma Gandhi had said that Swarajya means Ram Rajya. He even defined Ram Rajya and said that when the country will get independence we will end conversion and ban the killing of cows," he added.

VHP attacks Congress leaders

Further talking to ANI, Surendra Jain suggested Rahul Gandhi to introspect as to what previous Congress governments did to stay in power. He referred to the 1975 Emergency and alleged that the "Congress incited riots to stay in power". The VHP leader also questioned if Rahul Gandhi knows what Satyagraha means.

"Does he even know what Satyagraha means? He has lied many times and apologised for the same, even in the court. That is why Rahul Gandhi has no right to compare Hinduism and Hindutva. He has been hungry for power all his life and Sonia Gandhi tried to launch him into politics many times, but he has failed and he will fail again. Rahul Gandhi is delusional, the country's people aren't," said Surendra Jain.

'I do not fear as I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi': Rahul Gandhi

During his address to the Congress party workers in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi declared 'I do not fear as I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi'. Gandhi also claimed that when 'Hindu farmers stood up, the Hindutvavadis had to apologise'. He further went on to explain the difference between Hindu and Hindutvavadi and slammed the Centre's refusal to provide compensation to 700+ farmers who died in the year-long protest,

"There are two words today in the country - Hindu & Hindutvavadi. I am a Hindu but not a Hindutavadi. Mahatma Gandhi is Hindu, Godse is Hindutvavadi. A Hindu faces his fear while Hindutavadi bows down before his fear, and that fear creates enmity. This is the difference between Hindu and Hindutavadi," said Gandhi.

Explaining why he was raking up Hindu-Hindutva, he added, "This country is of Hindus and not of Hindutavadis. Hindus cannot be suppressed, did not happen in 3000 years and will not happen even today. So Modi ji and his industrialists destroyed this country in 4-5 years, but when Hindu farmers stood in front of Hindutvavadis, PM Modi apologised".

Image: ANI