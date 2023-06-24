VHP To Hold 3-day Conference In Raipur, Focus On Organizational Expansion

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is gearing up for its central executive committee meeting, scheduled to be held in Raipur on Saturday, June 24. The three-day conference, aimed at charting the course for the organization's upcoming 60th anniversary in 2024, will focus on key issues such as religious conversion, love jihad, cow slaughter, and government control over temples.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Milind Parande, the central secretary of VHP, highlighted the significance of the three-day congregation. “The primary objective is to establish clear goals for the VHP and formulate an extensive action plan to achieve them. The organization is committed to expediting its service activities while addressing critical concerns that affect the Hindu community,” he said.

The meeting is expected to be attended by prominent leaders of the VHP, including President Dr RN Singh and central general secretary senior advocate Alok Kumar. Additionally, around 200 VHP officials from all corners of the country, along with other participants, will contribute their insights and expertise to the discussions.

Target to increase VHP membership from 72 lakhs to 1 crore

Taking place at the Maheshwari Bhavan in Raipur from June 24 to 26, the meeting aims to strengthen and expand the VHP's presence and impact. With the current membership standing at 72 lakhs (7.2 million), the organization aims to increase its reach to a staggering 1 crore (10 million). VHP presently boasts 65,000 committees nationwide, and efforts will be made to elevate the number to 1 lakh.

In a significant development, esteemed saints, following the decisions made in the previous central advisory board meeting, have committed to participate in an awareness campaign at the grassroots level across the nation. This proactive involvement will help foster a sense of communal awakening and solidarity. Furthermore, Bajrang Dal activists are set to embark on courageous journeys, rallying support for the cause.

Meeting to discuss Hindu community’s interests

Apart from addressing core issues of religious conversion, love jihad, cow slaughter, and temple control, the meeting will explore and deliberate on various proposals aimed at serving the Hindu community's interests. A detailed account of these proposals and their potential outcomes will be unveiled during an upcoming press conference.

As the VHP central executive committee meeting commences, stakeholders anticipate robust discussions, strategic planning, and collaborative efforts to further the organization's objectives. With an emphasis on upholding Hindu values and ensuring the freedom of religious expression, the VHP remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare and empowerment of the Hindu community.