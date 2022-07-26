Vice President Candidate Margaret Alva Falls Prey To Cyber Fraud; Blames BJP Instead

Senior Congress leader Margaret Alva, the opposition's candidate for the Vice President election, fell prey to cyber fraud even as she pinned the blame on BJP. On Monday, July 25, she addressed government-owned telecommunication companies MTNL and BSNL and complained that she was unable to make or receive calls after speaking to some BJP leaders about her candidature. She also attached a photo that contained a purported communication from an MTNL with the message that the user's SIM card will be blocked within 24 hours after the e-KYC was suspended.

Taking a dig at the Centre, she tweeted, "If you restore the phone, I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight". While TMC has decided to abstain from voting in the Vice President election, BJP has announced its support for NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar. Alva also lashed out at the government for having to complete her KYC process again.

Dear BSNL/ MTNL,



After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted & I'm unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight.



❤️



Margaret



Ps. You need my KYC now?

However, on July 19 itself, the Delhi Police warned customers of a cyber fraud carried out in the name of MTNL. It revealed that miscreants send WhatsApp messages such as "Dear customer, your MTNL Sim Card Aadhaar e-KYC has been suspended. Your SIM card will be blocked within 24 hours. Call immediately" to retrieve confidential information of the customers. This message is almost identical to the one tweeted by Alva a day earlier indicating that she has been duped.

Beware❗️

There is a sharp spike in fraudulent incidents wherein @MTNLOfficial’s name & logo are being used to commit cyber fraud. Mobile customers receive WhatsApp messages from miscreants on the pretext of KYC updation to retrieve confidential information.@DCP_CCC_Delhi pic.twitter.com/j7HFOVCbxZ — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Margaret Alva levelled snooping charges against the Union government on Tuesday. She claimed, "The fear that ‘Big Brother’ is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy".

Vice President election

An election will be conducted on August 6 to fill the vacancy caused by the impending retirement of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on August 10. While speculation was rife that Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi whose Rajya Sabha term ended earlier this month would be nominated as the NDA's candidate for the Vice President election, the ruling coalition reposed faith in former Union Minister and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. On the other hand, opposition parties barring TMC announced Margaret Alva as its candidate. The Vice President will be elected by MPs of both Houses of Parliament.