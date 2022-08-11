Vice President Dhankhar Reaches Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, To Visit Rajya Sabha Later

Jagdeep Dhankhar, sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India, on Thursday reached the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, his official residence and office for the next five years.

Dhankhar, 71, reached his official residence soon after the swearing-in ceremony. He was accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar and other family members.

Later, he would visit the Rajya Sabha secretariat to meet with officials. The Vice President is the ex-officio chairperson of Rajya Sabha.

