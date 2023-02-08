Vice President Dhankhar's Witty Reply To Kharge's Anecdote Makes PM Modi Chuckle; Watch

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar engaged in a light-hearted conversation after the former shared an anecdote of the latter from the past. During his address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Kharge brought up how Dhankhar used to count notes with his hand when he first started off as an advocate but went on to buy a note-counting machine when his profession took off.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in exchange with LoP Mallikarjun Kharge who is demanding JPC on the Adani issue says, "it seems you will set up a JPC on me."



(Video source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/hGEt7oPeGz — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

"Sir you told me this, should I tell all of them?" Kharge said asking Dhankhar's consent before sharing the story to which the Vice President asked with a smile. "Is it too serious?"

Assuring Dhankhar that it isn't, Kharge said, "when you were an advocate, you said that you counted (notes) with your hands. When his practice expanded, he bought a machine and started counting money with that machine". When the parliamentarians started laughing, Dhakhar folded his hands and said, "Aisa maine nahin kaha (I did not say this)", with a smile.

"It seems you will set up a JPC on me," joked the Vice President referring to the Joint Parliamentary Committee which the Opposition is demanding over the Adani issue. His statement made the Rajya Sabha members burst into laughter with PM Narendra Modi also chuckling at the exchange.

Dhankhar quotes Ghalib in response to Kharge's speech

Responding to Kharge's speech in Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar quoted poet Ghalib with his classic lines. "Umar bhar Ghalib yahi bhool karta raha, dhool chehre par thi, aur aaina saaf karta raha", quoted Dhankhar saying that he got inspired by the Congress President.