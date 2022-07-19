Vice President Polls: Margaret Alva Says 'will Fight To Make India Saare Jahan Se Achcha'

Soon after filing her nomination for the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday, July 19, Margaret Alva, the opposition's joint candidate has stated that she aims to build a strong and united India.

"It is a privilege and honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of the Republic of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the Opposition for the faith they have reposed in me," said Alva after filing her nomination papers.

The veteran Congress leader, while expressing her gratitude, stated that her nomination was an acknowledgement from the opposition, of the fifty years of integrity, courage and commitment, that she's has spent in public life wherein she has been a member of both Houses of Parliament, a Union Minister, a Governor and even a representative of India at the United Nations, as a champion of women's rights and the rights of underprivileged and marginalised groups in India.

Alva further went on to add, "I have spent my life fulfilling my commitments, with integrity and courage. Elections don't frighten me - winning and losing is a part of life. However, it is my belief that the goodwill, trust, and affection of members across party lines in both houses of Parliament, that I've earned, will see me through, and continue to guide me as one who works to bring people together, to find common solutions and helps build a strong and united India. Jai Hind."

Margaret Alva concluded by saying that will fight for what's important for the country and that is to uphold the pillars of democracy, to strengthen our institutions and to make India 'Saare Jahan se Accha'.

Margaret Alva files nomination in the presence of senior Opposition leaders

For the upcoming Vice Presidential polls, scheduled to be held on August 6, Margaret Alva, who is the opposition's joint pick, filed her nomination on July 19 at the Parliament.

Alva was accompanied by several senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as she submitted her nomination papers. Among other opposition leaders, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut were also present at the time.

The opposition decided on Sunday, July 17, post a meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi, to field the former Governor and former Union Minister Alva, as their candidate for the Vice Presidential elections. She will be contesting against NDA's joint candidate, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

(With inputs from ANI)